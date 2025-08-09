City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get City alerts:

CHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHCO

City Stock Up 1.2%

CHCO opened at $120.30 on Friday. City has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that City will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,269.22. The trade was a 26.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,505 shares of company stock worth $307,986. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of City by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of City by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.