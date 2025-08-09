Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Clearfield Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,279.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clearfield by 705.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

