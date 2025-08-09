Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

CWAN stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $96,648.20. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $341,865.92. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

