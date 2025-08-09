Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 468.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($6.23) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.40) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.98) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.