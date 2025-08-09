Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 468.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($6.23) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.40) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.98) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

LON:CBG opened at GBX 550.50 ($7.40) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.97. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 179.83 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($7.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £829.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

