CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NYSE CMBT opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. CMB.TECH has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $225.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 43.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMB.TECH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 37,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMB.TECH by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMB.TECH by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

