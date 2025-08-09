CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
CMB.TECH Trading Down 3.5%
NYSE CMBT opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. CMB.TECH has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.
CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $225.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 43.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%.
CMB.TECH Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
