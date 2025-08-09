Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Coelacanth Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Coelacanth Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a C$1.05 target price on Coelacanth Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Coelacanth Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coelacanth Energy presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coelacanth Energy

Coelacanth Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Coelacanth Energy

CVE:CEI opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.84 million, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84. Coelacanth Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$0.98.

In other Coelacanth Energy news, Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 78,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$62,922.40. Also, Director Robert John Zakresky sold 170,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$136,458.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,356 shares of company stock worth $320,493. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coelacanth Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coelacanth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coelacanth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.