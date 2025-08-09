Comparing Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ally Financial pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capital One Financial pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 7.64% 9.48% 0.59% Capital One Financial N/A 10.01% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

88.8% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ally Financial and Capital One Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.18 billion 1.41 $668.00 million $1.54 24.33 Capital One Financial $53.94 billion 2.47 $4.75 billion $1.95 106.83

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ally Financial. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 1 7 9 0 2.47 Capital One Financial 0 4 13 3 2.95

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $238.8125, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Ally Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers’ vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the nursing facilities, senior housing, and medical office buildings. It also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

