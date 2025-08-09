Comparing Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) & Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and Power Assets”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $4.20 billion 1.30 $520.91 million $0.17 53.94 Power Assets $117.77 million 120.97 $784.46 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Power Assets has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL).

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Power Assets pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) pays out 229.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Power Assets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) 12.77% 11.09% 4.93% Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) beats Power Assets on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services. It has a generation capacity of 879 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 5,262 MW gas fired, and 3,567 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 114,900 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 388,200 km of power network serving 19,790,000 customers. The company was formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited and changed its name to Power Assets Holdings Limited in February 2011. Power Assets Holdings Limited was founded in 1889 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

