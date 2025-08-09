Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.3571.

Get Confluent alerts:

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 267,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,975. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 27,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $604,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 673,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,718.19. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,593. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Confluent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.