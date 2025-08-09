Consolidated Water (CWCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CWCO opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWCO

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.