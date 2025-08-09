Contrasting Ciber (OTCMKTS:CBRI) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Ciber (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ciber and CSG Systems International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciber N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.20 billion 1.56 $86.85 million $2.93 22.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Ciber.

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Ciber shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ciber and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciber 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSG Systems International 0 2 6 1 2.89

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $71.2857, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Ciber.

Profitability

This table compares Ciber and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciber N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 6.78% 40.48% 8.09%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Ciber on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciber

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client’s business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

