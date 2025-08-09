Contrasting Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Ferrari has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -76.63, indicating that its stock price is 7,763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Carbon Streaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $7.23 billion 14.89 $1.65 billion $9.69 45.82 Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 40.31 -$67.37 million ($0.63) -0.77

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 22.95% 45.41% 16.72% Carbon Streaming -21,189.54% -7.17% -6.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrari and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 0 1 7 0 2.88 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ferrari currently has a consensus target price of $526.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Ferrari’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Summary

Ferrari beats Carbon Streaming on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.