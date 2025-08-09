Contrasting Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -22.58% -2.93% -2.30% AllianceBernstein 8.35% 18.63% 18.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royalty Management and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Royalty Management and AllianceBernstein”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $810,000.00 27.11 -$110,000.00 ($0.02) -73.50 AllianceBernstein $4.48 billion 1.00 $423.37 million $3.37 12.01

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Royalty Management pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Royalty Management and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

AllianceBernstein has a consensus price target of $39.6667, indicating a potential downside of 1.97%. Given AllianceBernstein’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Royalty Management on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

