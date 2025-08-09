Contrasting Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Free Report) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sezzle and LendingClub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub 0 3 6 0 2.67

Profitability

LendingClub has a consensus target price of $16.5714, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Sezzle.

This table compares Sezzle and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle N/A N/A N/A LendingClub 8.36% 5.66% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and LendingClub”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LendingClub $787.01 million 2.19 $51.33 million $0.64 23.47

LendingClub has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle.

Summary

LendingClub beats Sezzle on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

