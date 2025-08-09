Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 103.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $120.41 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $4,963,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $368,729.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,664,420.12. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

