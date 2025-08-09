Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

