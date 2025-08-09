Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.
CRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.