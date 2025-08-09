Critical Analysis: HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) versus Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00 Black Hills 0 1 1 0 2.50

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.7% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and Black Hills”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $2.13 billion 2.08 $273.10 million $3.97 15.34

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

Profitability

This table compares HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.68% 7.81% 2.85%

Summary

Black Hills beats HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts. It also operated a transmission and distribution network of 6,969 kilometers, as well as served 589,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company also involved in the financing business. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

