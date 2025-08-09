Critical Analysis: Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Monarch America and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch America 0 0 0 0 0.00 Information Services Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Monarch America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch America N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 3.27% 6.83% 3.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monarch America and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Monarch America and Information Services Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group $247.59 million 0.86 $2.84 million $0.15 29.60

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Monarch America on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch America

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

