Critical Contrast: General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Polaris (NYSE:PII)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 2.54% 12.98% 3.13% Polaris -1.57% 5.16% 1.19%

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Polaris pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Motors pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Polaris pays out -142.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. General Motors has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Polaris has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Polaris is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $187.44 billion 0.27 $6.01 billion $6.30 8.50 Polaris $7.18 billion 0.40 $110.80 million ($1.88) -27.38

This table compares General Motors and Polaris”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Polaris. Polaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Motors and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 9 10 1 2.45 Polaris 1 11 1 0 2.00

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $57.5263, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $48.3333, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Polaris.

Summary

General Motors beats Polaris on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

