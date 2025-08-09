Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $416.71 million, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $274.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 115.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,252,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 671,492 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 27.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,164.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

