CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.6%

CAPL stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $961.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.52 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

About CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $6,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 567,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

