CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.6%
CAPL stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $25.73.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $961.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.52 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
