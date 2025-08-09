CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $430.50 and last traded at $435.46. Approximately 1,937,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,733,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.69.

Specifically, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.17. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.20 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,416,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

