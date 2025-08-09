Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – August 6th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, BTCS, and Cellebrite DI are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves digital assets, blockchain technology or related services—such as crypto exchanges, mining operations or blockchain software developers. Unlike actual cryptocurrencies, these stocks represent equity ownership in traditional firms and trade on regulated stock markets. Investing in them offers indirect exposure to the crypto sector’s growth (and risks) without requiring direct purchase of tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,513,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,738,887. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,630. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,956,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,714,826. The stock has a market cap of $688.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 4,295,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,650,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 544,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.23.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of BTCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 1,459,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,241. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 264,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,663. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

