Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CWK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,156,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after acquiring an additional 478,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after acquiring an additional 194,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,925,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,582 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.8% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 649,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

