D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.9167.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $16.84 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 333.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,577,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,298,431.20. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,438. This trade represents a 25.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 65,230 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 79,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 282.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 144,676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 108.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,349,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

