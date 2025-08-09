Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $30.63 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

