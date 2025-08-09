dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.82.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.10. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

