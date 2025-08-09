dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.82.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNTL
dentalcorp Stock Up 0.2%
dentalcorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd.
dentalcorp Company Profile
Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.