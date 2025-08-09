DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 47,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

