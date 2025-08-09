Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for Pet Valu Q3 Earnings

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark raised shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.22.

TSE PET opened at C$35.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.73. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$22.53 and a 12-month high of C$36.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

