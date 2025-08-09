Desjardins Has Negative Forecast for Aecon Group Q3 Earnings

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.70.

Shares of ARE opened at C$20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.71. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$29.70.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$122,953.83. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $419,159. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

