Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 145 ($1.95) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.67) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.60 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 443.50 ($5.97). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current year.

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £30,959.74 ($41,640.54). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.04), for a total value of £30,959.74 ($41,640.54). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,531 shares of company stock worth $449,032 and sold 40,514 shares worth $9,156,164. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

