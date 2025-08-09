Dexterra Group Q3 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$9.89 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.39 million, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

