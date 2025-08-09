Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 6th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, DoubleVerify, Sunrun, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content through online channels—such as streaming video and music services, social networks, digital advertising platforms and online publishers. Investing in these equities lets market participants gain exposure to the growth of internet-based entertainment, marketing and communication businesses, where revenues hinge on user engagement, subscription models and ad sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,608,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.32. 1,286,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 9,761,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,110,660. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.84. 419,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,968. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,568,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 826,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

Featured Stories