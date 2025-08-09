Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APPS. Bank of America upgraded Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $471.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

