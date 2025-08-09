Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,800 shares, anincreaseof56.9% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AAPD stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

