Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,800 shares, anincreaseof56.9% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
AAPD stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.