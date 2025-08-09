Diversified Energy (DEC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its H1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Diversified Energy to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $467.53 million for the quarter.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Diversified Energy stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 168.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 177.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 760,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

