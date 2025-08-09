Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.9%

DEI opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.49. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,195,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,134,000 after buying an additional 492,997 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,508,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

