DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 3.7%

DRD stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

