Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $343.61, but opened at $446.00. Duolingo shares last traded at $466.16, with a volume of 1,624,640 shares traded.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,797.52. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Duolingo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.94.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

