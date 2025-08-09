Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.09. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 220,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

