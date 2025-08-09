Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Elastic Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $74.48 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $495,560.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,236.35. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,032,233.54. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

