Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGO. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 335.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 142.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

