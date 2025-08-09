electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

electroCore Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.27. electroCore has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 221.93% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 266,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,732.77. The trade was a 3.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in electroCore by 95.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 318,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 154,973 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 857.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 65.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

