Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Financial Survey

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ellington Credit and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Ellington Credit presently has a consensus price target of $6.1250, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

This table compares Ellington Credit and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Credit -21.82% 17.67% 3.74% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 29.42% 4.78% 0.49%

Dividends

Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Ellington Credit pays out -738.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Ellington Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Credit and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Credit $15.07 million 14.06 $6.59 million ($0.13) -43.38 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $110.43 million 1.97 $28.75 million $1.54 5.94

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Credit. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats Ellington Credit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

