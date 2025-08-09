Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERJ. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

