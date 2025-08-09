Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

