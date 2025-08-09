Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 5294167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,835.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 517,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,808.05. This represents a 28.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,597 shares of company stock worth $1,192,142. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 793.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

