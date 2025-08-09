Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Ennis worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 2,050.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter D. Gruenes acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $98,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,266.57. This trade represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:EBF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $468.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

