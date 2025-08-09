Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Trading 14% Higher After Strong Earnings

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) was up 14% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 179,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,191,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,207,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,199,000 after buying an additional 44,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,356,000 after buying an additional 621,069 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after buying an additional 289,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,852,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,490,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

