Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAWN Q3 Earnings

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DAWN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $26,805.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,346.06. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,313.62. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 171,964 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.